FIFA can provide funding for football infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

23 December 2023 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

FIFA can allocate financial resources for football infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the director of FIFA for European National Associations, Elkhan Mammadov telling in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

The official said that the financial support will be implemented within the framework of the "FIFA Forward" program:

"Wars cause serious damage to infrastructure. After the end of the wars, we will support the affected countries. One day peace will come to the world. Football will unite people, the world will become more global."

According to E. Mammadov, within the framework of the project implemented since 2016, 211 national associations that are members of FIFA were provided with a total of 2.8 billion US dollars without distinction:

"Turkiye is a football country. FIFA attaches special importance to the development of football here. We are in close contact with the Turkish Football Federation. Football is played in all villages and cities of the country. So far, a total of 9.8 million dollars have been allocated to Turkiye within the framework of the "FIFA Forward" program. This support will continue next year."

---

