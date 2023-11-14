National team to test its strength at European Championship in Aerobic Gymnastics

14 November 2023 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani gymnastics team will test its strength at the 13th European Championship in Aerobic Gymnastics.

The national team includes Vladimir Dolmatov, Medina Mustafayeva, Khadija Guliyeva, Leyla Bezhanova, Arzu Agayeva, Sara Alikhanli, Senem Kazimova and Dilara Gurbanova, Azernews reports.

The 13th European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will be held in Antalya, Turkiye on November 17-19.

A total of 398 gymnasts, including 183 seniors and 215 juniors, have the opportunity to compete in Individual Men / Women, Mixed Pairs, Trios, Groups, Aero Dance and Aero Step.

Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex hosted the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Aerobic Gymnastics Championship on November 1-2.

Nearly 10 gymnasts representing Ojag Sports Club, Grasiya Sports Club, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex took part in the aerobic gymnastics competitions.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

