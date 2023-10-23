Azerbaijani judokas take first place in European Cup [PHOTOS]

23 October 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani junior judokas won 4 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze medals at the European Cup held in Riga, the capital of Latvia, Azernews reports.

The athletes took first place in the overall account and among the boys according to the number of medals.

In the two-day tournament, Azerbaijan was represented by 16 judokas in 7 weight categories among boys.

Bahadir Feyzullayev (50 kg), Mirkhalig Iskanderov (60 kg), Umud Gurbanov (66 kg), Subhan Akhundov (+90 kg) gold, Rustam Gasimzade (50 kg), Ali Gazimammadov (81 kg), Rasul Samadli (+90 kg) ) silver, Nihad Mamishov (55 kg), Salim Sultanov, Said Sharifov (both 66 kg), Jasur Ibadli (73 kg) and Mehdi Abbasov got bronze medals.

