Open Summer Swimming Championship starts in Baku [PHOTOS]

21 June 2023 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Open Summer Swimming Championship has started at the Baku Water Sports Palace.

A total of 16 teams participate in the competitions, Azernews reports.

Rashad Abdurrahmanov, head coach of the national swimming team, said that there are very good conditions for local swimmers to demonstrate their abilities and skills in such competitions.

"We highly appreciate holding such championships and tournaments. Such competitions help to identify swimmers with great sports potential. The participation of athletes from the regions is highly appreciated. I hope that regular open championships and competitions will increase interest in swimming in the country," he said.

The Open Summer Championship is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Baku Water Sports Palace.

The championship will last until June 22.

