The decisions made at the 82nd Congress of the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG) in Baku will give an even bigger impetus to the development of the gymnastics, Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Altay Hasanov told reporters in Baku on Dec. 3.



Hasanov stressed that gymnastics in Azerbaijan has been rapidly developing over the last 10 years.



“The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has gained big experience in organizing prestigious events,” he said. “For the first time such a prestigious event as the Congress of the International Gymnastics Federation, rather than a sports competition, is being held in Baku.”



“As you know, a meeting of the Council of the International Federation of Gymnastics was held in Baku in May 2017,” he added. “As the guests stressed, everything is being held successfully. As always, our Federation has organized everything at a high level.”



“I believe the decisions made at the Congress will give an even bigger impulse to the development of the gymnastics,” he said. “Therefore, we are pleased to hold such events in Baku.”



Hasanov reminded that the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships and the World Cup tournaments in other types of gymnastics will be held in Baku in 2019.



“That is, the schedule of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is tight, but we, as always, will cope with everything,” he added.

Hasanov said Azerbaijan has already had its say in the gymnastics and its victories are ahead.



“The organizational skills of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation are appreciated highly,” he said. “In 2017, our Federation was again recognized by FIG as one of the best federations.”



“As you know, 10 years ago rhythmic gymnastics was the most developed type of the gymnastics and we attached great importance to it. Then, before the First European Games in Baku, a decision was made to restore and develop all six types of the gymnastics,” Hasanov said. “From this point of view, we have some difficulties because the staff is small; we are looking for coaches. Moreover, I believe that gradually we will cope with all this and, as we have said, our high results, our victories are still ahead.”



Baku is hosting the FIG Congress, which started on Dec. 2. The Congress is FIG’s highest body in accordance with the FIG Charter. About 300 representatives of more than 115 countries are participating in the Congress.

