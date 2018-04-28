Trend:

Formula 1 qualification event at the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has ended.

Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari won the qualification event. His timing was 1:42.538.

The F1 pilots will take following positions at the start of the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku:

POS NO DRIVER CAR Q1 Q2 Q3 LAPS 1 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:42.762 1:43.015 1:41.498 19 2 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:42.693 1:42.676 1:41.677 21 3 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:43.355 1:42.679 1:41.837 21 4 3 Daniel Ricciardo RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER 1:42.857 1:43.482 1:41.911 20 5 33 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER 1:42.642 1:42.901 1:41.994 19 6 7 Kimi Räikkönen FERRARI 1:42.538 1:42.510 1:42.490 20 7 31 Esteban Ocon FORCE INDIA MERCEDES 1:43.021 1:42.967 1:42.523 20 8 11 Sergio Perez FORCE INDIA MERCEDES 1:43.992 1:43.366 1:42.547 20 9 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:43.746 1:43.232 1:43.066 20 10 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:43.426 1:43.464 1:43.351 20 11 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:44.359 1:43.585 16 12 35 Sergey Sirotkin WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:44.261 1:43.886 17 13 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN RENAULT 1:44.010 1:44.019 16 14 16 Charles Leclerc SAUBER FERRARI 1:43.752 1:44.074 17 15 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:43.674 1:44.759 14 16 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN RENAULT 1:44.489 8 17 10 Pierre Gasly SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA 1:44.496 9 18 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:45.541 10 NC 28 Brendon Hartley SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA 1:57.354 5 NC 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI DNF 2

Nico Hulkenberg from Renault was penalized at the qualification session of the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

He was penalized five places and will start on the 14th position.

On April 29, Azerbaijan will host the Grand Prix race, as well as the second Formula 2 race.

The length of the Baku track, where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. The Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.