Formula 1 qualification event at the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has ended.
Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari won the qualification event. His timing was 1:42.538.
The F1 pilots will take following positions at the start of the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku:
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|LAPS
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:42.762
|1:43.015
|1:41.498
|19
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:42.693
|1:42.676
|1:41.677
|21
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:43.355
|1:42.679
|1:41.837
|21
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER
|1:42.857
|1:43.482
|1:41.911
|20
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER
|1:42.642
|1:42.901
|1:41.994
|19
|6
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|FERRARI
|1:42.538
|1:42.510
|1:42.490
|20
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|FORCE INDIA MERCEDES
|1:43.021
|1:42.967
|1:42.523
|20
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|FORCE INDIA MERCEDES
|1:43.992
|1:43.366
|1:42.547
|20
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:43.746
|1:43.232
|1:43.066
|20
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:43.426
|1:43.464
|1:43.351
|20
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:44.359
|1:43.585
|16
|12
|35
|Sergey Sirotkin
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:44.261
|1:43.886
|17
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN RENAULT
|1:44.010
|1:44.019
|16
|14
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:43.752
|1:44.074
|17
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:43.674
|1:44.759
|14
|16
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN RENAULT
|1:44.489
|8
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA
|1:44.496
|9
|18
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:45.541
|10
|NC
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA
|1:57.354
|5
|NC
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|DNF
|2
Nico Hulkenberg from Renault was penalized at the qualification session of the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
He was penalized five places and will start on the 14th position.
On April 29, Azerbaijan will host the Grand Prix race, as well as the second Formula 2 race.
The length of the Baku track, where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. The Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.