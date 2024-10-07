Holy Movement under Armenian cleric heads to Constitutional Court with his supporters

7 October 2024 00:24 (UTC+04:00)

A group of supporters of Bagrat Galstanyan, known as a cleric of the Armenian Apostolic Church among the Armenian public and thrown into the political arena by the opposition forces, gathered on the streets of Yerevan again.

Azernews reports, citing the Armenian media that the "Holy Movement" under the leadership of Bagrat Srbazan has crowded the Republic Square in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

It is noted that after the rally, Galstanyan and his supporters marched to the building of Public Television with the demand of live broadcasting. The director of the TV channel said that they could broadcast the live interview of the bishop. Bagrat Srbazan agreed with this and spoke on Public Television.

He also said that the decisive stage of the struggle begins with this gathering.

According to Bagrat, he will go to the building of the Constitutional Court with his supporters. Srbazan also invited all past and present judges of the Constitutional Court to appear before the court.

The Armenian Archibishop said that they would announce the next steps in the Constitutional Court.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz