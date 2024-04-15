Turkmenistan places emphasis on expanding infrastructure to enhance international transportation routes

15 April 2024 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan attaches high priority to the further expansion of the infrastructure of international transport corridors, Azernews reports.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, made this statement at the 38th meeting of the Conference of Heads and Responsible Representatives of Railway Transport Enterprises of the Organisation for Co-operation amongst Railways (OSJD) member states.

"By consistently integrating into the transport system, Turkmenistan prioritizes further expansion of the infrastructure of the main transport and transit corridors connecting important roads and modal centers along the North-South and East-West routes," he said.

The President noted that this was confirmed by the Ashgabat Declaration 'Agreement on transit and transport cooperation (the Agreement of Lapis Lazuli route)' adopted following the results of the high-level international conference held in the Turkmen capital under the auspices of the UN in 2016, as well as the Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA).

"Along with this, necessary measures are being taken to develop the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran transport and transit corridor and expand cargo transportation," Berdimuhamedov added.

Meanwhile, the 38th meeting of the Conference of heads and responsible representatives of railway transport enterprises of the member countries of the Organisation for Co-operation between Railways (OSJD) began its work in Ashgabat city today, which will last by April 19.

The event is attended by heads and high-ranking representatives of railway departments from 19 OSJD member countries, as well as observers from four countries: Finland, France, Germany, and Greece.

