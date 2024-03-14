China to defend the Tik Tok social network with all its might

14 March 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Beijing will take appropriate countermeasures against the US plans to ban the TikTok social network, Azernews reports, citing the official representative of the Ministry of Commerce of China, He Yadong.

"We are closely monitoring what is happening in the US Congress. China will take all necessary measures to reliably protect its legitimate rights and interests," He Yadong said.

According to him, Washington should stop "unjustified pressure" on foreign companies and ensure "open and fair conditions for companies from all countries investing in the United States."

On March 13, the House of Representatives of the US Congress supported the idea of banning the TikTok social network. Lawmakers have proposed giving ByteDance six months to sell the social network. After that, the initiative will be sent to the Senate for consideration. President Joseph Biden said earlier that he was ready to sign the relevant bill.

It is worth noting that the international version of the TikTok application, launched in 2017, was launched in August 2018. Claiming that a social network owned by a Chinese company poses a threat to the United States, the US administration is trying to ban it. According to Washington, the application is a tool for collecting information for the Chinese authorities and special services.



