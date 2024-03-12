India tests ballistic missile with separable warhead for first time
By Alimat Aliyeva
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the successful first flight tests of the Agni-V ballistic missile with a separable warhead, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.
He announced this on the social network X (Twitter).
"We are proud of our Defense Research and Development Organization scientists for the first flight test of the Agni-V missile of their own design," Modi wrote.
The missile is equipped with individual warhead guidance units. Modi did not provide any other details of the project.
---
