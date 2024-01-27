Turkish foreign minister, UK foreign secretary meet in Istanbul

27 January 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and UK's Foreign Secretary David Cameron met for talks on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The meeting took place at the ministry's representative office in Istanbul, it added.

No further information was shared about the meeting.

As part of his regional tour, Cameron visited Israel, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Qatar before arriving in Türkiye.

