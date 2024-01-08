India's defense chief to discuss defense partnership development in UK

8 January 2024 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a two-day visit to London from January 8-10, during which he will discuss the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of security and defense, Indian Defense Minister wrote about this on his page on the social network "X", Azernews reports.

"I will be in London (UK) from January 8-10, I will hold a bilateral meeting with my British colleague Grant Shapps. I look forward to discussing a wide range of defense, security, and industrial cooperation issues," Singh said.

The press service of the Government of India reported that the head of the Indian Defense Ministry will be received by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Minister David Cameron.

Singh will also communicate with the heads of UK defense industry companies and with the Indian community.

---

