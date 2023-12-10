Chinese Coast Guard uses water cannons against Philippine vessels

10 December 2023 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Chinese Coast Guard has again used water cannons against Philippine Coast Guard ships in the area of Ayungin Shoal in the South China Sea, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

According to it, the incident occurred while the Filipinos were delivering food and exchanging personnel on the ship Sierra Madre. The engine of one of the Philippine ships was seriously damaged.

Incidents between the two countries occur regularly in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. In August, for example, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel used water cannons while maneuvering dangerously close to Philippine Coast Guard vessels in the area of Ayungin Shoal. A similar incident occurred on Saturday while Philippines' Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessels were sailing to Scarborough Shoal.

In 1999, Philippine authorities deliberately placed the World War II-era US landing ship Sierra Madre in the disputed reef area of the South China Sea to monitor China's activities in the region. The ship carries a small contingent of military personnel at all times. China has repeatedly demanded that the ship be removed and has threatened to tow it away on its own.

