Cuba is interested in Belarusian full-cycle agricultural production

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz visited the Agrokombinat Dzerzhinsky agricultural company as part of his official visit to Belarus, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.

"I was looking forward to visiting this particular enterprise. Agricultural products and the agricultural industry in general are one of the main priorities of the current government of Cuba. During the visit, we handed over to the Belarusian side a list of products that we need and that we would like to import. But we did not limit ourselves to this and outlined several projects that will allow us, together with the Belarusian side, to produce some goods on our territory," Manuel Marrero Cruz told reporters.

The prime minister also noted that Cuba seeks to implement a joint project with Belarus to manufacture meat and dairy products. "We had very good impressions of visiting this agricultural company. This is a full-cycle production. The company raises poultry, processes meat and sells finished products. This is what we are striving for - to establish joint production of this nature," he stressed.

Manuel Marrero Cruz added that Belarus and Cuba are at a good stage to establish joint production of this nature. "In addition, I believe that joint agricultural projects with Belarus will be among the first to be implemented. In this regard, I would like to thank the agriculture and food minister and the director general of the Agrokombinat Dzerzhinsky for all the information provided and the opportunity to exchange views. I think that we can jointly establish such production," the Cuban prime minister concluded.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz arrived in Belarus on an official visit on 9 November. During a meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko an agreement was reached to step up trade and economic cooperation to match the level of political relations. The parties identified priority avenues of cooperation, including agriculture and joint ventures in Cuba to manufacture meat and dairy products.

Manuel Marrero Cruz also met with Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko to discuss specific areas of bilateral ties, including cooperation in pharmaceuticals.

On 11 November, the prime minister of Cuba toured Minsk Tractor Plant, got familiar with the tractor line-up and the history of the plant. The parties outlined a number of promising areas for the development of cooperation.

Another item in the program of Manuel Marrero Cruz's visit was a trip to Fanipol near Minsk to see the Agrokombinat Dzerzhinsky. The Cuban head of government examined the production process at the company and the types of products that the company manufactures.

