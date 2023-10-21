2k lorries stuck at Belarus-EU border

21 October 2023 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

About 2k heavy trucks are waiting at the border to enter the European Union (EU) from Belarus, Azernews reports.

According to the Belarusian media, this is stated in the information of the State Border Committee of Belarus.

According to the DSC, the most difficult situation in the direction of Lithuania: 110 cars created traffic jams in "Kotlovka," 700 - in "Kamenny Loh," 630 - in "Beniakoni" and 200 - in "Privalka.

There is a checkpoint in the direction of Latvia, and 230 lorries are gathered at "Grigorovshchina" for departure.

There is a queue at the Belarusian-Polish border only at "Kozlovichi" - 40 trucks are waiting to be released from the border.

---

