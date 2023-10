18 October 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Moscow Arbitration Court on Wednesday declared Google LLC, Google's Russian subsidiary, bankrupt, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

The court introduced bankruptcy proceedings against the debtor for a period of six months and appointed Valery Talyarovsky, previously an interim manager, as bankruptcy manager, Interfax reported from the court.

