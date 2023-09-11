Turkish President Erdogan presents book on Türkiye’s Zero Waste Journey to G-20 leaders in India

11 September 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented a book titled "Türkiye's Zero Waste Journey for a Habitable World" to heads of state and leaders at the G-20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, India, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In the book's introduction, Erdogan emphasizes the importance of global solidarity in combating the triple planet crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, saying, "However, international solidarity is deteriorating, and cooperation is being replaced by self-centered approaches. Humanity as a whole, particularly disadvantaged nations in Africa and Asia, pays the price.”

In comparison to developed countries, Türkiye has almost no share of the problems associated with climate change and pollution, Erdogan says, adding “Nevertheless, as Türkiye, we are both fulfilling our own obligations while also supporting global efforts on this critical issue that concerns the common future of our world and humanity.”

Noting that Türkiye is among the most important contributors to the Paris Agreement with its targets for Net Zero Emissions by 2053 and Green Development targets, the president states: “We strive for a cleaner and greener Türkiye through numerous initiatives, from zero waste to renewable energy projects, from the nation's gardens to increasing our forest cover, from waste-water treatment to air quality measurement.”

“In terms of installed renewable capacity, Türkiye ranks fifth in Europe and twelfth in the world. Our energy efficiency and renewable energy efforts saved 90 million tons of carbon equivalent greenhouse gas emissions each year. We have doubled our emission reduction target until 2030, in line with our target for Net Zero Emissions by 2053. Türkiye is one of the world's leading countries in combating desertification and soil erosion.”

Reminding that through Türkiye’s efforts, the Zero Waste Project has grown into a global movement with the adoption of Resolution 77/161 by the UN General Assembly, the Turkish leader says this Resolution designated March 30 as International Zero Waste Day, which will be observed each year.

The book prepared by Türkiye's Communications Directorate explains the steps Türkiye has taken and the work done on zero waste.

