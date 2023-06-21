Russian aerobatic group opens International Maritime Defense Show with aerial stunts

21 June 2023 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic group performed aerial stunts at the opening of the International Maritime Defense Show 2023 near St. Petersburg, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The group’s crew members performed ‘barrel,’ ‘dead loop,’ ‘tulip’ and other maneuvers at the maritime defense show.

The International Maritime Defense Show 2023 is running in Kronshtadt west of St. Petersburg on June 21-25. The maritime defense show has been organized by Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry. For the first time, the Naval Glory Museum and the Congress and Exhibition Center on the premises of the Island of Forts tourist and recreational cluster have been chosen as the venue for the International Maritime Defense Show. The exposition of shipbuilding companies and enterprises has brought together over 250 leading Russian and foreign participants. TASS is a strategic media partner of the International Maritime Defense Show 2023.

