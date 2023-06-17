Azerbaijani MFA shares post of condolence to Uganda, following terrorist attack

17 June 2023 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has shared condolences post on his Twitter to Uganda in connection with a terrorist attack in this country, Azernews reports.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack at school in Uganda. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life of students, & express our condolences to the families of victims & wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry said.

As a result of the terrorist attack, 37 people were killed and eight injured.

To recall, militants linked to Islamic State killed 37 people and abducted six others in an attack on a school in western Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the military said on Saturday.

Military personnel found the bodies of the dead when they arrived at the school, defence spokesperson said in a statement.

