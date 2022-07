11 July 2022 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Japanese government expects security loopholes in the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to be discussed and investigated, the country's top spokesperson said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular briefing that the government has received a report suggesting there was security and guard system fault.

---

