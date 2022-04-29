By Trend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana discussed at an online meeting the current state of mutual cooperation and prospects for its development in a number of areas, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side expressed gratitude for the active participation of the Commission's leadership in bilateral and multilateral forums held with the participation of Turkmenistan.

In this context, the timeliness of the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Economic Cooperation Organization and ESCAP in November last year was noted, which is another contribution to strengthening the legal framework between Turkmenistan and ESCAP.

At the meeting, the commitment of the Government of Turkmenistan to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda for the period up to 2030 was confirmed and a number of initiatives of the Turkmen side to expand its partnership with ESCAP were announced.

The parties also touched upon the priority issues caused by the pandemic. It was said that Turkmenistan is ready to cooperate to overcome its economic, social and financial consequences.

The meeting also considered joint actions taking into account the Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Legal Migration.

Furthermore, the Minister informed that the delegation of Turkmenistan will take an active part in the work of the Global Forum on Migration, which will be held in May this year in New York.

