By Trend

IRICA spox announced that Iran could manage to register a positive trade balance in the preceding Iranian calendar month of Aban (ended on November 22), Trend reports citing Mehr.

According to the Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the foreign trade in the said month stood at $6.3 billion, of which the share of exports was more than $3.21 billion and that of imports was above 3.092 billion.

Accordingly, a positive trade balance of $118 million was registered, Rouhollah Latifi said.

In this month, the country's exports in terms of weight were above 10.24 million tons and imports surpassed 2.54 million tons. The exports volume in terms of weight is four times the weight of the country's exports in the same month last year.

As he added, the total exports of Iran's exports in the first eight months of this year (March 21-November 22) were 75.821 million tons at the value of $21.44 billion.

Iraq, China, the UAE, Turkey, and Afghanistan, according to Latifi, have been the major destinations for Iranian goods in the said eight months.

The named countries imported 57.29 million tons of Iranian goods worth $16.5 billion in this time span, the Iranian official added.

