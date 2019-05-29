By Trend

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with Ahmed Ali Al Sharyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bahrain’s Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC), Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the parties discussed a wide range of issues in priority areas of bilateral cooperation. In particular, the possibilities of implementing joint projects in oil, gas and chemical industries, and the prospects for the production of ammonia and nitrogen were considered, the information says.

As reported, earlier GPIC held talks with representatives of Turkmengas, Turkmennebit (Turkmenneft) and Turkmenhimiya (Turkmenchemistry) state concerns, during which the issue on creation of a joint coordination working group was discussed among others.

The Turkmenhimiya State Concern plans to increase the volume and range of mineral fertilizers. The country has already launched production of key types of mineral fertilizers. Ammonia-urea plants successfully operate in the cities of Tejen and Mary, a urea plant has been commissioned in the city of Garabogaz of the Balkan Region. A workshop for the production of sulfuric acid was commissioned at the Turkmenabat Chemical Plant, where it is also planned to master the production of potash-nitrogen fertilizers from ammonium nitric acid and potassium chloride.

To this end, work is underway for the implementation of a project involving the production of highly concentrated phosphate fertilizers with an annual capacity of 170,000 tons. In addition, it is planned to start the production of ammonium sulfate, widely used in agriculture as an effective fertilizer, on the basis of sulfuric acid and ammonia produced in the country.

According to local experts, the country's raw material reserves allow for producing all types of mineral fertilizers in volumes that meet the domestic needs of the country, and for significant increasing the export potential of the industry.

In January this year, the state-owned concern announced an international tender for the construction of a production unit for producing complex mineral fertilizers. Tenders were also announced for the selection of a contractor for the design and construction of an enterprise for the production of granulated ammonium sulfate - mixed nitrogen-sulfur fertilizer, and a workshop for the production of Urea-ES nitrogen-sulfate fertilizer at the Tejencarbamide plant.

