By Trend

Turkey’s Izmir province will host the opening of the tourism exhibition “Travel Turkey Izmir 2018” Dec. 6, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey.

“Travel companies from 36 countries will take part in the exhibition,” the ministry said.

Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy will attend the opening of the exhibition.

The ministry noted that Izmir province is one of the most important tourism centers in the region.

“During ten months of this year, 83,331 tourists visited Izmir province, which is 2.22 percent more compared to the same period in 2017,” the ministry said.

In October 2018, 3.8 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 25.48 percent more compared to October 2017, according to the ministry.

In January-October 2018, 35,571,419 tourists visited Turkey, which is 22.43 percent more than in January-October 2017, the ministry noted.

The ministry said that in October 2018, 1,359,212 tourists visited Turkey's Antalya province, while Istanbul's visitors amounted to 1,230,070 tourists.

In January-October 2018, Antalya and Istanbul were visited by 12,008,939 and 11,340,081 tourists, respectively, the ministry added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz