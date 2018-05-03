Trend:

Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has officially nominated the country’s current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for the June 24 presidential election, AKP said in a message May 3.

AKP noted that Erdogan’s candidacy for the presidency is also supported by the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Turkey will also hold parliamentary election on June 24.

In the parliamentary election held in Turkey on November 1, 2015, the Justice and Development Party won 49.41 percent of the votes, the CHP - 25.38 percent of the votes, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.93 percent, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) - 10.7 percent of the votes.

