By Trend:

Turkey intends to strengthen relations with Uzbekistan in all spheres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said before his visit to Uzbekistan, Turkish media reported April 29.

He noted that Uzbekistan is an important country for Turkey.

Erdogan said that Turkey has always attached particular importance to the development of relations with the Turkic-speaking countries.

Presently, 479 companies with Turkish capital, including 199 joint ventures, operate in Uzbekistan.

Only in 2016 more than 20 enterprises with Turkish investments were established in the country, and 53 companies from Turkey were accredited at the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations, Investments and Trade.