Iran has exported 11 billion cubic meters of gas to its north western neighbors, including Turkey during the last fiscal year (ended March 20), Yadollah Baibordi, an official with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), said.

Baibordi, who heads Zone 8 of the NIGC's Gas Transfer Operation said that over 17 billion cubic meters of gas was transferred via the zone for domestic consumption in various sectors including households, power plants and industry in the period, the NIGC’s official website reported.

The official added, that in general 29 bcm of gas was transferred via Zone 8 of the NIGC during the last fiscal year, which is 7 percent more compared to the preceding year.

According to the Iranian officials the Islamic Republic exports 27 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) of gas to Turkey, barters about 1 mcm/d with Armenia, while swaps the same volume with Azerbaijan.

Turkey’s gas import from Iran in 2017 accounted to 9.2 billion cubic meters. Iran’s overall gas exports to Turkey accounted to 7.8 and 7.7 bcm in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Iran has announced that beside the exist deals with Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Pakistan and Iraq, the country is in talk with Afghanistan, Oman, Kuwait and other Persian Gulf countries to export gas.

Iranian gas refineries processed 214 billion cubic meters (bcm) of sweet gas during the last fiscal year, ended March 20, 2018.

