By Trend

The President of Uzbekistan signed a Decree on measures to radically improve the system of state management of agriculture and water resources on April 17, Uzbek news agency UzReport reported on April 18 citing the presidential decree.

The decree instructed to establish the Inspectorate to monitor the agro-industrial complex and ensure food security under the General Prosecutor's office.

In addition, the Agency for the implementation of projects in the field of agriculture and food security will be established on July 1, 2018, on the basis of the Agency for the restructuring of agricultural enterprises and the Center for the implementation of investment projects in agriculture and water management.

---

