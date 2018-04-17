By Trend

Four members of a suicide team of the IS terrorist organization were detained during a special operation in the Turkish province of Sakarya, Turkish media reported on April 17.

Reportedly, two of the detainees are Iraqi citizens, while two are citizens of Syria. There is one woman among the detainees.

No other details were reported.

Syrian citizen Riad Haji Osman, one of the executioners of IS, was detained during a special operation in the Turkish province of Adana on April 13.

Kifah Bashir Hussein, the so-called minister of health of IS, was detained in the Sanliurfa province of Turkey on Jan. 24.

On Jan. 12, the Turkish police detained the so-called minister of agriculture of IS, Tarik Ahmet.

In December 2017, 28-year-old terrorist nicknamed Mahmud, one of the famous executioners of the IS, was detained in the Turkish province of Hatay on the border with Syria.

---

