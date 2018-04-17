By Trend

Two Iranian border guards were killed in an armed clash along the country’s eastern frontier area in the early hours of Tuesday, state media reported.

According to the reports, the clash took place near the Mirjaveh border in the Sistan and Balouchestan Province 03:00 local time (GMT +4:30).

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Intelligence Ministry said that it seized a large cargo of explosives in the Sistan and Balouchestan Province.

The consignment included 80 kilograms of composite explosives, 17 booby traps with 2,100 rounds, 28 pistols, 35 hand grenades, dozens of electronic detonators and other explosive equipment.

According to the statement, the Intelligence Ministry forces also seized 580 kilograms of narcotics from the terrorists.

---

