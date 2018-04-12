By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov by his decree has appointed Khoshgeldi Mergenov as minister of industry of Turkmenistan.

It was earlier reported that the Turkmen Industry Ministry, along with the Academy of Sciences, Energy Ministry and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, are entrusted with creating a number of facilities by 2020 in line with the Turkmen state program on development of domestic electronics industry and implementation of measures for import substitution.

