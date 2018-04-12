By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has made personnel appointments, the Turkmen government said in a message April 12.

Chary Gylyjov, who was the chairman of the Turkmen Supreme Control Chamber, has been appointed deputy chairman of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers, responsible for the trade sector.

Mammetkhan Chakyev, who was the director of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, has been appointed deputy prime minister responsible for transportation and communications.

Myratgeldi Meredov, who was the department head at the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers, has been appointed deputy prime minister responsible for the oil and gas industry.

Former deputy prime ministers were dismissed in connection with their transfer to other jobs.

Orazmyrat Gurbannazarov was elected chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

Bayram Annameredov and Maksat Babayev will work on construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.

