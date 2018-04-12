By Trend
Iran imported 70,075 passenger cars during the last fiscal year, ended March 20, 2018, according to the country’s custom administration data.
The figure indicates a fall by 8.7 percent compared to the preceding year.
The value of the imported cars amounted to $1.838 billion in the 12-month period, which is 8.4 percent less year-on-year.
Iran imported 76,715 cars, worth $2.01 billion during the fiscal year to March 2017.
Iran imported $54.302 billion worth of commodities during the last fiscal year, which is 24.31 percent more year-on-year.
The main reason behind the significant rise is the increase in import of staple goods, car parts and capital commodities, according to the Iranian Customs Administration.
Car parts, worth $1.801 billion, topped the list of Iran's imported goods during the 12-month period.
---
