By Trend

Armenian president-elect Armen Sarkissian has taken office at a special meeting of the National Assembly (parliament) of the republic, RIA Novosti reported.

For the first time in Armenia’s history, the head of state was elected not by the popular vote, but by MPs.

Such a procedure was envisaged by the constitutional reforms of 2015, which involved Armenia’s transition from presidential to parliamentary form of government. The election was held on March 2, with 90 MPs voting for Sarkissian, and 10 MPs voting against.

After Armen Sarkissian assumed his office as the president of Armenia, the country became a parliamentary republic.

---

