By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan adopted a resolution on additional measures for the construction of a modern business aviation complex on the basis of the Tashkent-Vostochny airfield, Uzbek media outlets reported.

The territory of Tashkent-Vostochny airport and the Tashkent Mechanical Plant were transferred to Uzbekistan railways JSC, according to the document.

Previously, the airfield was under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan.

The construction of the aviation complex has already started, and all the projects of new buildings, constructions and the design area are determined.

The territory of the airfield and military towns, which are not included in the project, are transferred to the municipality of the Tashkent.

