By Trend

In 2017, over 22 million people, including about seven million foreign citizens, passed through Uzbekistan's border control points, Uzbek media reported referring to the Border Troops Command of the Uzbek State Security Service.

Reportedly, over 920,000 vehicles, of which more than 400,000 were foreign cars, were inspected.

There was recorded an increase in number of entry and exit of both Uzbek citizens and foreigners in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

There are 69 border control points, including 49 international, 14 bilateral and six with simplified control procedures, in Uzbekistan.

In 2017, 4,940 border violators were detained. The border patrol also prevented illegal transfer of wealth for 32 million soums, seized 48.97 kilograms of narcotic substances, 285 weapons and currency worth more than $1 million.

---

