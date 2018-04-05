By Trend

Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia intend to create a joint fund of direct investment and business council, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan said in a message.

The intention to create the relevant structures was announced at the second meeting of the Tajik-Saudi intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and scientific and technical cooperation, held in Riyadh.

"The sides stressed the need to make wide use of the enormous potential existing between the two countries, with further creation of a joint fund of direct investments and a business council," the message says.

The corresponding protocol was signed on a basis of the joint commission’s work.

Previously, investors of the two countries participated in two representative business forums, held in Riyadh and Jeddah on April 2 and 3.

