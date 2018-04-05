By Trend

Russia and the United States can do much more to eradicate terrorism in Syria and achieve a political settlement in that country compared to what they are doing now, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, TASS reports.

"The so-called deconfliction has been established between the militaries, along with the dialogue to prevent unforeseen incidents, and that works," he said. "However, both Russia and the US could do a lot more to help solve the problem of the final eradication of terrorism in Syria, help solve the problem of meeting humanitarian needs of the entire Syrian people. Of course, [they] could do a lot to launch the political process without any preconditions, as required by the UN Security Council resolution," he said.

---

