By Trend

A new checkpoint on the Turkish-Syrian border will be named in honor of the Operation Olive Branch, Turkish media reported April 5.

The new checkpoint will start operating within the next two months.

It was earlier reported that Turkey will open a new checkpoint on the border with Syria in Hatay province.

The new checkpoint is designed to facilitate the access of humanitarian goods to Syria’s Afrin.

There are 27 checkpoints in Turkey, and four of them are on the border with Iraq.

Seven of 27 checkpoints in Turkey don’t operate, and one of the closed checkpoints is located on the border with Armenia.

On March 27, the Turkish Armed Forces liberated the Syrian city of Tell Rifaat from terrorists as part of the Operation Olive Branch.

Turkey’s Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists on March 18.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

