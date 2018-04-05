By Trend

The Kremlin will not comment on rumors about the US plans to impose sanctions against a number of representatives of Russia's big business, based on media reports, TASS reports.

"We do not see any official confirmations or official statements on this matter," Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "The situation is rather complicated in general, it is very tense, and therefore, of course we cannot be guided by media reports or base any of our assessments and comments on it," he added.

"We will wait for official statements," Peskov said.

The Washington Post wrote earlier that the United States is expected to impose additional sanctions against Russia by Friday. The new sanctions would be "designed to target oligarchs with ties to President Vladimir Putin," the newspaper wrote adding that the final number of Russians facing sanctions "is expected to include at least a half-dozen people under sanction powers given to the president by Congress.".

---

