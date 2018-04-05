By Trend

Iran believes that economic cooperation will contribute to regional stability, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Trend.

“We believe that economic cooperation between all regional countries would be in the interest of everybody in the region. It would be in the interest of peace and development in the region and we are committed to continuing this cooperation,” the foreign minister made the remarks on the sidelines of Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku on Apr.5.

He further expressed Iran’s satisfaction with its ties with Azerbaijan, adding that the relation between the two countries today is the best it has ever been over the past 26 years.

Speaking about President Hassan Rouhani’s late March visit to Baku, he described the visit as “very successful”.

The senior diplomat also touched upon joint economic projects between the two countries, terming the bilateral agreements of Tehran and Baku on cooperation in the exploration in the Caspian Sea as well as North-South transportation corridor as the most important existing deals between the two neighbors.

---

