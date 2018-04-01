By Trend

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has reviewed the construction of the reservoir in the Zafarobod area as part of his trip to the Jizzakh region.

The president stressed that the reservoir will provide 20,000 hectares of unused land with water, expand cultivated areas where it will be possible to grow crops and receive income.

"We intend to grow and process sugar beets here, build a sugar factory, which is very important for ensuring the sugar independence of our country,” the president said. “Waste can be used as feed, which will contribute to livestock development."

The irrigation and land reclamation work in the Jizzakh region for 2018-2019, as well as hydro projects were also presented here.

Uzbekhydroenergo Joint Stock Company has presented investment projects for the construction and modernization of micro hydropower plants in Zaamin and Zafarobod regions.

The president instructed to ensure the high-quality implementation of the construction work and render the necessary financial and organizational assistance.

---

