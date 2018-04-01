By Trend

Turkey’s gas import from Iran amounted to ‎836.29‎ million cubic meters in January 2018, 6 percent more year-on-year.

Natural gas imports from Iran accounted for 13.5 percent of the country’s total gas imports in the one-month period, according to a report released by Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Body.

Iran’s share from the country’s gas market was 13.2 percent in December 2017.

The Islamic Republic was Turkey’s second gas supplier in the period, after Russia.

Turkey’s gas import from Iran in 2017 stood at 9.2 billion cubic meters (bcm).

Turkey’s total natural gas import stood at ‎6.22‎ bcm in January 2018, registering a rise by 5 percent year-on-year.

Iran’s overall gas exports to Turkey accounted to 7.8 and 7.7 bcm in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Gas import sources January 2018 (mcm) Share (%) Y/Y change (%) Russia 2,825.99 45.46 -0.12 Iran 836.29 13.45 5.92 Qatar 649.19 10.44 85.54 Azerbaijan 594.15 9.56 0.64 Algeria 472.27 7.60 -25.81 Nigeria 317.09 5.10 -17.43 France 175.94 2.83 100.00 Trinidad and Tobago 160.21 2.58 100.00 Angola 97.11 1.56 100.00 Norway 88.26 1.42 -65.29 Total 6,216.51 100 5.11

Turkey also exported ‎51.64‎ million cubic meters of gas to Greece in January 2018, indicating a fall by 39.74 percent year-on-year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz