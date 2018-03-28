By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the situation in Syria during a phone conversation, Turkish media reported March 27.

The parties also discussed the development of bilateral relations and regional issues.

The previous phone conversation between the two presidents took place on Feb. 8, during which the parties discussed the Operation Olive Branch.

Turkey’s Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists on March 18.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

