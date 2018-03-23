By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbekistan is considering the possibility of participating in the development of hydrocarbon fields in the north of Afghanistan.

This was announced today by the head of the Information and Analytical Center for International Relations under the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, Eldor Aripov, at the opening of the press center of the high-level international conference “Peace Process, Security Cooperation and Regional Interaction” to be held on March 26-27.

“There are promising oil and gas fields in the north of Afghanistan. Our specialists are studying opportunities to assist Afghan partners in the development of deposits,” he said.

However, he didn’t specify the details of the proposed projects in this area. Also, the parties have plans for cooperation in the production of cars, according to Aripov.

For an incomplete one and a half years Uzbekistan managed to achieve “powerful, breakthrough results” in relations with its southern neighbor, the head of the center emphasized.

Uzbekistan will continue to actively promote the peaceful settlement of the Afghan conflict, which, ultimately, will contribute to the development of the entire Central Asian region, he added.

It is expected that the participants of the forthcoming forum in Tashkent will express a consolidated position on the need for the early launch of direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz