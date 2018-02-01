By Trend

Preparations are underway in Turkmenistan for the elections of members of parliament, as well as local authorities, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported Feb. 1.

The Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Agrarian Party and groups of citizens hold meetings in the constituencies to nominate their representatives to the Turkmen Parliament.

Turkmen regional, district, and the city authorities, as well as groups of citizens, also hold meetings in the constituencies to nominate their candidates to the country’s local authorities. In accordance with the Electoral Code of Turkmenistan, an unlimited number of nominees are considered.

Registration of candidates starts 50 days before the election, and after that, meetings with voters will be held, during which the voters will be acquainted with pre-election programs of candidates.

