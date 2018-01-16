By Trend

The minister of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan Khudoyor Khudoyorzoda at the meeting on the results of activities of the OJSC “Dushanbe International Airport” /DIA/ highly assessed the functioning of this Company. He expressed special gratitude to the Director General of the Dushanbe International Airport Ismatullo Abdullozoda for his enormous contribution to the development and improvement of the airport, the construction of three sports grounds in Dushanbe and the construction of a new three-story VIP hall for official delegations, Khovar reports.

According to the press service of the OJSC “Dushanbe International Airport”, Khudoyor Khudoyorzoda called on labor collective of the DIA to work hard for the development of the air harbor of the capital, paying special attention to improving the quality and level of passenger service.

DIA served to 1.3 million passengers in 2017, which is more by 148.8, or 12.7% compared to 2016. The total number of sent and received cargo and mail is 2473.0 tons, which is 153 tons, or 6.6% more compared to 2016. The total amount of agricultural products accepted for dispatch through the commercial warehouses of the airport amounts 219.9 tons.

During the reporting period, 5,549 flights were serviced, which is for 89 more than last year. The DIA claims department had received 1191 complaints, 1172 of which were satisfied, 19 are under consideration.

1,296 flight delays were recorded in 2017, the main reasons are: the late departure of aircraft from departure airports – 904 cases, the interference of airlines – 230 cases, unfavorable weather conditions – 65 cases and delays associated with the introduction of the regime – 24 cases.

The following tasks were set before the labor collective of OJSC “Dushanbe International Airport” for 2018: preparation of the DIA for the next ICAO audit, implementation of the national aviation security program for 2015-2020 and improving the level of passenger service.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz