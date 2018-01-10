By Trend

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the law "On Defense Doctrine", which outlines the principal approaches and directions of the state policy in defense sector, the Uzbek Defense Ministry said in a message Jan. 10.

Earlier, the law was approved by the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (Uzbek Parliament) and approved by the Senate.

The document is based on the legislative acts, the norms of international law and includes the national interests of the country. The document also includes the dynamics of the development of the situation in the world and the region, the need for an adequate response to emerging challenges and threats, priorities and opportunities of the country.

The doctrine demonstrates the openness of Uzbekistan's foreign policy, the priority of developing constructive relations with the country’s neighbors, ensures transparency of the defense policy, enhances the effectiveness of military and political relations and cooperation in defense sector with other foreign countries.

