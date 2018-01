By Trend

A magnitude 4,7 earthquake hits western Iran on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported Jan. 6.

The shocks were fixed at 18:52 8 kilometers to the south-east of the city of Sarpol-e Zahab. The hearth of the earthquake lay at a depth of 20 kilometers.

Reports of casualties and destruction have not yet been received.

