Trend:

Turkey will increase egg exports to Iran, Hasan Konya, head of the Turkish Union of Egg Producers (YUM-BIR), said, the country’s media reported.

He said the Iranian Embassy in Turkey appealed to YUM-BIR with a request to increase the exports of eggs to Iran.

Konya noted that Turkey sends 50 vans with eggs to Iran every week.

"Starting from next week, Turkey plans to send a total of 2,000 vans with eggs to Iran," Konya said.

It was earlier reported that prices for eggs in Iran grew 9 percent during the week from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2017 compared to the previous week and by 53.7 percent compared to 2016, reaching 126,000-175,000 Iranian rials ($3-$4.1) for 30 eggs.

